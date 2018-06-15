The Wrestling Episode: ‘Boy Meets’ World Champion, Part Three

Hulu

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Hulu here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

Previously On ‘Boy Meets World’ The Wrestling Episode

In part one we met Cory Matthews, a Philadelphia metro-area sixth grader who has to deal with every day problems like dealing with overbearing teachers, tip-toeing through the minefield of adolescent love, and sometimes being bullied into having pro wrestling matches with 450-pound puroresu wrestling legends.

In part two that story reached its logical conclusion, which was that Cory is willing to piss off his girlfriend and run the risk of being attacked by a giant snake if it meant getting a good grade in poetry class. It was weird, but really all you need to know is that one of his friends’ dads is Vader, and Vader needed three local teens to help him figure out how to beat a dying 50-year old with a pet in a bag.

What Happens In Part Three? Does Big Van Vader Take The One Ring To Mordor?

No, he’s not even in it. Nary a cameo.

Before we get into that, however, we need to catch you up on what the show became between season four and this episode, ‘For Love and Apartments,’ way later in season seven.