Braun Strowman And Bray Wyatt Commented On A Possible Hell In A Cell Main Event

WWE

Just yesterday, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, the venue for October’s Hell in a Cell PPV, tweeted out a possible spoiler for the main event, promoting a Hell in a Cell match between the Fiend Bray Wyatt and either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman. Which one he challenges presumably depends on who’s holding the WWE Universal Championship by then, and the fact that they seem to have spoiled the Hell in a Cell main event while carefully not spoiling the result of Seth and Braun’s Clash of Champions match is actually pretty impressive.