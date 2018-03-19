We All Want A Pair Of These ‘LeBraun Strowman’ Custom Nikes

WWE.com

In a collaboration that’s been right under our noses for quite some time, Braun Strowman and LeBron James have joined forces, kind of, for a custom pair of sneakers. It comes courtesy of Mache Custom Kicks and you may lose yourself in awe as you gawk at these babies right here:

Made some custom LeBRAUNs for my man @BraunStrowman. To say this pair has been a year in the making would not be an exaggeration. Always loved the idea of a play on the names Lebron and Braun and it was just a matter of making it work on the XV. Cc: @KingJames pic.twitter.com/1losowEXR8 — Mache Custom Kicks (@MACHE275) March 17, 2018

It would have been very easy for Mache to avoid putting the best call to action in wrestling (“GET THESE HANDS”) on these shoes because, well, you know. Live your best life, do what makes you happy, and if you want to wear something on your feet that brags about your hands then you should go for it.