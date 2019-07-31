Braun Strowman Plans To Main Event WrestleMania 36, And He Has An Opponent In Mind

WWE

Confidence is an important trait for pro wrestlers, and in fact most wrestlers can get away with an excess of confidence that would go over badly in most other fields. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman definitely has no shortage of confidence in himself and the future of his career. He has a lot of thoughts in particular about his place in future WrestleManias. As you might remember, for this year’s WrestleMania 35, he built a feud with Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost, which led to a highlighted spot in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Braun has no regrets.