‘SNL’ Weekend Update’s Michael Che And Colin Jost Got Braun Strowman’s Hands At WrestleMania

WWE

One of the highest profile feuds going into WrestleMania 35 was between WWE‘s Monster Among Men Braun Strowman and SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che. Both Weekend Update hosts, but mainly Jost, incurred Strowman’s wrath backstage at Monday Night Raw by calling wrestling fake. WWE then revealed the comedians would be present at WrestleMania with a much different tone than when they later invited John Oliver to come to WrestleMania.

Since they would definitely meet again, Jost tried to appease Strowman with the gift of a car, which the giant destroyed with his bare hands. The following week, Strowman challenged Jost and Che to enter the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and they accepted.