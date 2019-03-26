WWE Raw

Braun Strowman may not have a match on the already way too big WrestleMania 35 card, but his feud with Saturday Night Live Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che will get physical on WrestleMania’s kickoff show.

Earlier this month, WWE announced that Jost and Che would appear as guest stars on Monday Night Raw, which led directly into them becoming “special guest correspondents” for WrestleMania 35. With Alexa Bliss announced as the event’s “host”, no one was quite sure what that meant.

Jost confronted Braun Strowman — a “monster among men,” if you aren’t the kind who watches wrestling — about how wrestling wasn’t “real,” which got him choked against the wall for an entire commercial break. He tried to apologize by sending Strowman a sports car, which Braun immediately tore apart with his bare hands. Jost and Che appeared again on Monday’s Raw — this time bringing it via satellite — and tried to work out their problems with the big man on A Moment Of Bliss. Strowman’s solution: they should enter the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, so they can have a fighting chance instead of Getting Those Hands backstage.

You can watch the confrontation below: