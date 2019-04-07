Bret Hart Got Attacked By A Fan During His WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

WWE Network

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony was interrupted unexpectedly on Saturday night when a random person in a Rastafarian hat bumrushed wrestling legend Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart during his speech. You can consider this person a total dirtbag for doing this, and a complete idiot for choosing to attack a wrestling legend in the middle of a crowd of pro wrestlers.

Bret was in the middle of a story about the naming of the Hart Foundation back in the 1980s, and how he’d agreed to name the group “Hart” without talking to his tag team partner, the late Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart. Hart was then attacked, and the screen went to black. It came back to crowd footage for several seconds, until the fan was taken away and everyone was checked out to make sure they were fine. WWE Superstar Drake Maverick announced, “pay no attention to that man, let’s keep this going,” and the speech continued uninterrupted.

Here’s the incident: