WWE announced (via Yahoo, who totally scooped them) its latest induction into its “low priority” 2019 Hall of Fame class, and it brings the total of two-time inductees to three for just this class alone.

The latest announcement is that the Hart Foundation will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. For clarification, that’s Bret Hart (who was inducted by himself in 2006), and Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart.

Bret shared his thoughts on the induction in the interview, which you can read an excerpt from below.