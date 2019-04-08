WWE Network

One of the strangest and most upsetting stories of the weekend was the random act of violence against WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart during his speech for the Hart Foundation at Saturday’s induction ceremony. The attacker — who got his face caved in by national hero Dash Wilder and various other Superstars and friends who came to Bret’s aid — turned out to be a 26-year old amateur MMA fighter with a history of violence and clear mental problems.

While WWE issued their statement quickly after the incident occurred, Hart himself had remained silent until an Instagram post shared on Monday afternoon. In the update, Bret provided an update on his health, put over the stars he walked out to the ring at WrestleMania the following night, and expressed gratitude for all the fans and well-wishers.