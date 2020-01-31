Bret Hart is a two-time WWE Hall Of Famer who has accomplished everything possible in the squared circle, from winning the Royal Rumble and King Of The Ring to main-eventing WrestleMania multiple times. He’s also had a rough couple of years, going through a botched wrist surgery, losing his older brother Smith to prostate cancer, and being attacked by a fan during his 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame speech.

Unfortunately, 2020 has given the Hitman a new challenge of his own: skin cancer. Hart was recently diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer that is diagnosed in more than four million people every year. Hart shared the news of his diagnosis on Instagram, writing: