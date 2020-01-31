Bret Hart is a two-time WWE Hall Of Famer who has accomplished everything possible in the squared circle, from winning the Royal Rumble and King Of The Ring to main-eventing WrestleMania multiple times. He’s also had a rough couple of years, going through a botched wrist surgery, losing his older brother Smith to prostate cancer, and being attacked by a fan during his 2019 WWE Hall Of Fame speech.
Unfortunately, 2020 has given the Hitman a new challenge of his own: skin cancer. Hart was recently diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer that is diagnosed in more than four million people every year. Hart shared the news of his diagnosis on Instagram, writing:
Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen! Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked.
While BCC is serious, it is treatable and curable, especially when detected early. To learn more and find out how to identify the signs of basal cell carcinoma, you can visit this helpful information page.
This diagnosis has not affected Hart’s plans to appear in Tampa on WrestleMania weekend: He’s currently booked to appear at Wrestlecon April 3-4.
We send well wishes to the the Hitman and his family.