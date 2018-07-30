WWE

Further statements have been released regarding the tragic death of Brian Christopher Lawler, former Grandmaster Sexay and son of Jerry Lawler. Lawler passed away in a hospital this weekend after attempting to hang himself in the jail cell where he was being held on charges of DUI and evading arrest.

First of all, the sheriff of the county where Brian Christopher Lawler was incarcerated at the time of his death has spoken publicly. As reported by 411Mania, Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen released a statement saying that Brian Lawler was being held alone in a cell because of his notoriety as a local celebrity. The Sheriff also claims that there were no signs Lawler might become suicidal following his arrest on July 6.

When guards found Brian Lawler hanging in his cell Saturday night, according to Doolen, they quickly delivered CPR and transferred him to a hospital. The statement also reveals that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has opened a case looking into Brian Lawler’s death. A statement from the TBI says “preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play,” however the investigation is ongoing.