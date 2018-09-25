Watch Brie Bella Accidentally Kick Liv Morgan In The Face On Raw

#WWE Raw #WWE
09.24.18 31 mins ago 2 Comments

USA Network

The return of the Bella Twins to WWE has been something of a mixed bag. There’s no doubt they bring in a wider audience thanks to their massive following from their Total Bellas show on E! and their YouTube channel, which is extremely valuable to WWE.

On the same hand, they aren’t the same quality of in-ring competitor as many of the current stars on the roster. Brie, particularly, has had a bit of a rough go in her return, most notably with a couple of suicide dives that were not well executed at best and near disasters at worst.

WWE Raw

WWE Raw

On Monday, the Bellas were back on Raw in six-woman tag action with Natalya against the Riott Squad, and Brie busted out her husband Daniel Bryan’s “Yes!” kicks on Liv Morgan. Unfortunately, Brie and Liv get out of rhythm as Bella appears to go too quickly at the end with her kicks and catches poor Morgan square in the face with a couple of kicks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBRIE BELLAWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP