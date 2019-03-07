‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Wants A WWE Match With Nia Jax

WWE

Apparently WWE Superstar Nia Jax does press junket interviews now, which is an interesting addition to the former Raw Women’s Champion’s duties. In any case, she got to interview Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, for a video that’s now up on WWE’s YouTube page. The two talked about fight training, the difference between being a Marvel superhero and a WWE Superstar, and the importance of strong women onscreen as role models for young girls.