Britt Baker Hopes To Be Cleared In Time For AEW All Out

Being The Elite

It’s been two and a half weeks since AEW’s Fight For The Fallen event, but there’s still a month to go until there next show, the much bigger All Out event, and a month after that they arrive on weekly TV. Perhaps the most unfortunately thing that happened at Fight For The Fallen was the serious concussion that Britt Baker sustained during a tag match on the kickoff show. Fortunately, the extended time between the shows is giving Baker plenty of space in which to recover.