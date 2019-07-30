It’s been two and a half weeks since AEW’s Fight For The Fallen event, but there’s still a month to go until there next show, the much bigger All Out event, and a month after that they arrive on weekly TV. Perhaps the most unfortunately thing that happened at Fight For The Fallen was the serious concussion that Britt Baker sustained during a tag match on the kickoff show. Fortunately, the extended time between the shows is giving Baker plenty of space in which to recover.
Britt Baker Hopes To Be Cleared In Time For AEW All Out
Elle Collins 07.30.19 31 mins ago
