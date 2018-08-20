Brock Lesnar Broke The Stage At SummerSlam By Throwing The Money In The Bank Briefcase

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #Brock Lesnar #WWE
08.19.18 2 hours ago

WWE

Roman Reigns finally defeated Brock Lesnar on Sunday night at SummerSlam to earn the WWE Universal Championship, ending Lesnar’s 505-day reign of terror over Raw’s top title, and did so with the accidental assistance of Braun Strowman.

Strowman arrived at the start of the main event with the Money In The Bank briefcase he retained earlier in the night by squashing Kevin Owens to announce that he would be cashing in after the match, and then proceeded to stand menacingly at ringside holding the briefcase.

By standing ringside, Strowman was able to be a target for both Lesnar and Reigns. First he got hit by a Reigns suicide dive (that Lesnar sidestepped) and then Lesnar beat the hell out of the Monster Among Men, hitting him with an F5 and then beating him with the briefcase and a chair on the ramp. Lesnar disposed of the briefcase by launching it up the ramp and into the lighting behind the stage, breaking the LED board.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#Brock Lesnar#WWE
TAGSBraun StrowmanBROCK LESNARROMAN REIGNSWWEWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP