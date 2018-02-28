New Reports Suggest Brock Lesnar Was Pulled From WWE Raw On Purpose

After Elimination Chamber left us with Roman Reigns as the No. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship, it seems we are officially on the Road To Fastlane WrestleMania, folks — but apparently WWE’s taxpayer dollars haven’t been allocated in the appropriate ways.
Raw hit a major pothole on Monday when Universal Champion Brock Lesnar apparently no-showed Raw, causing a confrontation between Lesnar and Reigns to be completely scrapped, and the show re-written at the last minute, resulting in Reigns delivering one hell of a worked-shoot promo disparaging the champ.
Now, the water has gotten even muddier, as Dave Meltzer is reporting that it’s still unclear what the hell happened, but that there is growing speculation that this was a deliberate creative decision to help swing fan support Reigns’ way. Meltzer writes:
We’re told the goal of the build to the Roman Reigns vs. Lesnar WrestleMania match on April 8th is to get Reigns cheered to lead to his win. Lesnar is also still scheduled to return on the March 12th Raw in Detroit.
Neither Lesnar nor Heyman were in Anaheim last night, although they were advertised and a segment with both of them was written into the script of the show. Lesnar had come to Las Vegas the day before as the photograph going around of him with Dana White was taken on Sunday afternoon.
The idea for the build to the WrestleMania main event, which has been planned for roughly one year, and is essentially the culmination of what was supposed to happen in 2015, is to make the build come across as much like a shoot as possible and the segment did accomplish that goal.
It’s a risky proposition to advertise your champion — who rarely appears as it is — in a major market, then pull him without warning at the last minute, just to try to get your snarky, handsome, bulletproof-vest-adorned Samoan prince named Poochie cheered, but it definitely worked on Monday. Maybe this good will toward Reigns will continue to grow over the next few weeks.
[RON HOWARD VOICE: “It wouldn’t.”]
See everybody on April 8, when our main event is a guy who still isn’t over going up against a checked-out part-timer who’s probably headed back to UFC!
Give this week’s With Spandex podcast a listen and remember to subscribe, rate, review on iTunes.
lol Reigns still gonna get booed
Was this their plan the whole time? Spend an entire year wasting the Universal title on Lesnar knowing fans would eventually resent his complacency to the point where fucking Roman Reigns is the Voice of the Voiceless now?
Fourth dimensional chess. They’ve gone beyond the barriers of intellect.
@Juan Bachur the first thing that popped in my head at your comment were the three level boards from Star Trek.
This was news yesterday morning. And the lengths Vince is going to try to get this guy cheered has reached epic portions of pathetic. This is like a 5 year failed project.
The easiest way to tell this was a work was just that it was Brock, it’s been well documented that Brock is all about his money no-showing an event for no good reason goes against everything he seems to actually stand for
After ‘Sufferin’ Succotash’, it was over. There’s no way this guy was EVER going to get over as the cool badass WWE had in their minds.
They say the best gimmicks are the actual person with the volume turned off? Roman kinda comes of as a smug d-bag who isn’t nearly as cool as he thinks he is. JUST ROLL WITH THAT. It’d probably be pretty good.
Remember when the Shield was arguing over what to call the Double Triple Powerbomb? Reigns was really into it to almost dorky proportions…and it was cool. Reigns isn’t actually all that serious a cool guy. Roll with it, since he’s still a Super Samoan.
Yet I’m sure you’re a Dean Ambrose fan despite him eating a hoagie in the middle of the ring, getting mustard all over his face, clothes, and the WWE Championship belt, Cesaro despite fucking yodeling to the ring, Sheamus despite doing a promo with Beaker from the Muppets, The Club and the New Day despite the Old Day segment, etc.
Yeah, no. ‘INSANE’ Ambrose was the stupidest thing in Television history.
Vince has done a LOT of dumb shit before, but I don’t think he’s ever tried to jam a square peg into a round hole for this long before. There’s always been an audible called at some point.
Pretty sure Cesaro was yodeling to be booed on purpose.
Vince presents us with the story that Brock no-showed. Now, only a great fool would accept this story. I am not a great fool, so I can clearly not believe what Vince tells me. But Vince would have known that I’m not a great fool. He would have counted on it! So I do believe that Brock no-showed. However, Vince would have anticipated that I would suspect that Brock’s no-show was a shoot and would run with that perception, so I can clearly…
GOOD HEAVENS! WHAT IN THE WORLD COULD THAT BE? IS IT BRAUN?!?
You hear him? He said true love!
No, no, he said, “To Brayyyy”, which we all know means to Bray Wyatt. He must have watched how this Bray Wyatt Matt Hardy story is going, and decided to kill himself.
New report?
Uproxx: new report says kale might be a popular food in the coming months.
Personally (and I know it’s my fault for being online and seeking it out), it kinda sucks to know this is part of what has been “planned for roughly a year.” Definitely takes a bit more out of wrestling for me, since I know it’s predetermined but would still like elements to feel like they are “happening out of nowhere” instead of planned soooo far ahead.
I HATE THINGS TO!!!
Does it really even matter?
I don’t care if it’s a work or a shoot, but can we do more things that make Reigns sound like Roman believes the words that are coming out of his mouth because cutting promos like that all the time can get him to where WWE wants him.
Here’s an idea, Vince: Stop trying.
That doesn’t mean you can’t hope to have Roman Reigns over, or he’ll never get over. Just stop trying to control everything around the dude for like 5 seconds. He’s not the worst dude in WWE’s main event picture (hi Dolph) but sheesh, when everything done attempting to make people like the guy is the result of Vince’s micromanaging insanity, is it all that shocking?
WWE is the only brand I can think of that gets a winning product and then stubbornly refuses to make it look or feel like anything different. Apple changes the iPhone design every year so it seems fresh and exciting. Marvel gives Thor a haircut or makes Cap look disheveled so it looks fresh and exciting and new. Meanwhile WWE is, years later, trotting out the same WM main event with two guys that look and feel like they haven’t evolved in any way since that match. They’re literally the same exact dudes in the same exact costumes. It feels boring. There’s nothing to cheer for because you’ve seen it all before and you’ve seen it the same way.
So you’d be totally fine with the match if they gave Roman a high and tight?
A high and tight? Is that what the kids call it nowadays?
Wait…people actually he believed lesnar no showed for real?
Lmao
What a scoop! Go Meltzer!