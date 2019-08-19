WWE Network

The triple threat for the Universal Championship at 2018’s WWE Royal Rumble featured a lot of memorable moments, but none quite as brain-impairing as Braun Strowman giving Brock Lesnar a stiff knee-lift to the face and getting straight-up punched for real in the side of the head about it. This is how the match opened.

In case you don’t remember, here’s the slow motion replay.

WWE Network

The good news is that Braun Strowman is not a normal person like you or me, and was able to continue the match instead of having his brain turn to jelly and leak out of his ear. In a recent interview with TalkSport, the Monster Among Men recalled the incident and took the kind of diplomatic tough guy stance you’d expect from someone who (1) is tough enough to fight for a living, and (2) probably don’t want to get punched in the face for real by Brock Lesnar again.