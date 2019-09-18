“It’s a bad day for the New Day, yes it is.”

Those were Paul Heyman’s words to Kofi Kingston as a bearded Brock Lesnar returned to WWE on Smackdown to set up a championship main-event for Smackdown’s debut episode on Fox.

Kingston had just won a six-man tag team match for the New Day with Trouble in Paradise on Scott Dawson of the Revival when his celebration was cut short by yonder Beast Incarnate™. Brock — well, Heyman — laid out the challenge for a WWE Championship match on the October 4 edition of WWE Smackdown Live on Fox, and Kofi, being a heroic fighting champion, accepted. Brock, as he is wont to do, immediately attacked him and hit an F-5.

You can watch video of the confrontation below.