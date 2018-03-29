Facing The Biggest Fight Of His Life, Stipe Miocic Is Just Excited To Mow His Lawn Again

Now that Stipe Miocic has set the record for the most UFC heavyweight title defenses, he’s officially being marketed as the “baddest man on the planet.” It’s a moniker that uses highly-scientific MMA Mathematical formulas in order to determine who would win against all other comers on an even playing field.

But such hypotheticals, mostly used by fans, are useless to Miocic. He’s down to earth almost to a fault. In the fight business dominated by the flashy, loud Conor McGregors of the world, his quiet midwestern confidence is a rarity.

Miocic has the air of a man who says all he needs to in the gym, to his coaches, the only people that matter when it comes time to step into the Octagon. It’s almost as if Miocic just wants to win so he can get home to Northeast Ohio and his pregnant wife and think about mowing his lawn. For Miocic, the Superfight with UFC light heavyweight champ and undefeated heavyweight Daniel Cormier is just another date on the calendar.

“I’m working, with a baby on the way, and I got to get together in the next couple days and get the registry ready,” Miocic tells Uproxx. “I got my new lawn mower mount. I’m excited; I just wish it would stop snowing and start getting warmer so I can cut the grass. It’s the worst.”

It’s moments like this in when Miocic sounds like he’s the world’s most dangerous excited kid. His voice speeds up to an almost indecipherable rapid-fire collection of words. But when the subject of his legacy comes up, or that “Baddest Man on the Planet” title is mentioned, he slows. Each word becomes a brushing off of the reality he’s created for him and his family.

“You know it’s cool, but like I don’t worry about that,” Miocic says. “All I care about is getting ready for Cormier’s challenge. It’s cool to make history. And I’ve done it, I did it, and it’s a great accomplishment, and I’m super happy,” he says, sounding like he’s ready to stop talking about himself.

