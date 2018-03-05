WWE Fans Were Livid After Brock Lesnar Returned For A 35-Second Match

YouTube

It’s been a heck of a week for WWE and Brock Lesnar-related drama. After Lesnar was photographed with UFC President Dana White on the same day as the Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universal Champion didn’t appear on Monday Night Raw after being advertised for that show.

Reports after the fact detailed Lesnar’s no-show of Raw may have been on purpose. The Beast Incarnate did show up days later at a Chicago house show this past weekend, however. For fans hoping to see any semblance of a competitive bout, they were left frustrated, with Lesnar picking up the win in a whopping 35 seconds against Kane.