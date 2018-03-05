WWE Fans Were Livid After Brock Lesnar Returned For A 35-Second Match

It’s been a heck of a week for WWE and Brock Lesnar-related drama. After Lesnar was photographed with UFC President Dana White on the same day as the Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universal Champion didn’t appear on Monday Night Raw after being advertised for that show.
Reports after the fact detailed Lesnar’s no-show of Raw may have been on purpose. The Beast Incarnate did show up days later at a Chicago house show this past weekend, however. For fans hoping to see any semblance of a competitive bout, they were left frustrated, with Lesnar picking up the win in a whopping 35 seconds against Kane.
It’s shit like this that drives me crazy. I don’t know what fans could possibly think would happen. He has 4 minute matches at wrestlemania. It’s also ridiculous that the wwe wastes him at house shows. Just have him on raw an extra 6 times a year. Fuck, have him defend the belt on a raw. That would actually surprise me.
I have a radical idea for WWE. What if, and just bear with me here for a second because this is a little out there, what if they didn’t make their highest paid wrestler a guy who doesn’t like wrestling and also can’t do wrestling?
well that’s just crazy talk
But Dolph Ziggler is only their 3rd highest paid wrestler…
Why, at this rate, the disrespect Brock Lesnar has been scripted to show for this business is going to lead to a Wrestlemania crowd finally cheering for Roman Reigns when he goes over!
because he is/or was their biggest draw, you pay the most for the ones that make you the most
I’m pretty sure they booked it this way to get him heat, y’all. At least this particular match.
*DING DING DING DING*
Seriously, this is a pretty brilliant work. They are openly trying to put Roman over with a “Brock Lesnar barely works and he doesn’t respect this business” angle, and people are starting to cheer for Roman and get angrier and angrier at Brock because he… barely works and doesn’t respect this business.
It’s a good angle to take on a match most of their fans don’t really want to see. Roman is like the 17th best choice for “earning your way in the business” (how many title shots has his character gotten just by showing up and saying he deserves them?), but if you’re dead set on doing this match, it might be the best way to position him for it.
You’re gettin’ worked, bro. All of this is being meticulously plotted to get people behind Reigns at Mania. I’m not convinced it’s going to be successful, but it’s pretty clever.
It’s more clever than I would have thought at first, if only because I’d figure Roman hate is strong enough that people would be primed to see through it.
It helps immensely that Roman’s first promo on this issue was delivered with conviction and authenticity. That itself will help as much if not more than Brock never being there.
I mean yeah, it’s a work, but it’s tapping into something real, something that generates emotion in the fans. The interesting thing will be to see how Universal Champion Roman Reigns carries the banner of “ultimate hard-working lover of wrestling” post-Wrestlemania. I would imagine quite a few characters would have a bone to pick with him about that…The Miz, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins…could make for some good feuds if he’s able to believably make that part of his character, but I have my doubts.
He’s wrestling Kane. KANE! You can hardly expect to break a sweat fighting Kane.
But it’s hot when you’re fighting Kane.
That’s exactly what they want
People constantly bitch about Brock but this is Vince’s doing. Vince gave him this asinine contract.
Wait, were people actually upset when a Kane match was cut short in the year of our Lord 2018?
Boy, I sure do hate that awful Brock Lesnar right now, for doing the exact same thing he’s been doing over the last 5 years.
Hey Brandon, can we keep Raj? He seems pretty good.
Also, thanks for getting rid of Canton. Holy crow was that guy terrible.
“Fans are stupid!!!” (clap clap clapclapclap) Fans are stupid!!!” (clap clap clapclapclap) Fans are stupid!! (Clap clap clapclapclap) Fans are stupid!!! (Clap clap clapclapclap)
I’d be furious if a Lesnar/Kane match went longer than a minute. Who the fuck wanted to see a long, competitive match anyhow?