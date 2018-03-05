WWE Fans Were Livid After Brock Lesnar Returned For A 35-Second Match

#Brock Lesnar #UFC #WWE
03.05.18 5 days ago 23 Comments

YouTube

It’s been a heck of a week for WWE and Brock Lesnar-related drama. After Lesnar was photographed with UFC President Dana White on the same day as the Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universal Champion didn’t appear on Monday Night Raw after being advertised for that show.

Reports after the fact detailed Lesnar’s no-show of Raw may have been on purpose. The Beast Incarnate did show up days later at a Chicago house show this past weekend, however. For fans hoping to see any semblance of a competitive bout, they were left frustrated, with Lesnar picking up the win in a whopping 35 seconds against Kane.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#UFC#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARKANEUFCWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP