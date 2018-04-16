Brooke Hogan May Be Considering A Return To Wrestling For A ‘Dream Match’

04.16.18

After her run as the head of the Knockouts division and failed marriage to Bully Ray on Impact Wrestling, Brooke Hogan has spent most of her time trying to launch a new women’s wrestling promotion, trying to get Ronda Rousey to choose that new promotion over WWE, and periodically starting terrifying rumors that her dad is coming back.

The latest version of that rumor is that Hulk might not be coming back any time soon, but Brooke might. In an interview with Access Live about her appearance on the Miz-hosted The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars, Hogan mentioned that she’s been thinking about getting into the ring again, mostly because everyone wants one specific match.

“I’m considering it. I’m thinking about it. I have had training, probably not enough. I actually own my own female league that I am now doing. That’s a whole new ball of wax. I can’t really say much about it. I shouldn’t have even brought it up. I think about it. Everybody wants me to wrestle Charlotte Flair, so who knows?”

[breathes through teeth] Do they?

