Cain Velasquez And Humberto Carrillo Became A Winning Team At WWE Mexico City

After he lost his WWE debut match to Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, the pro wrestling future of Cain Velasquez was quickly thrown into question. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that he might have to take time off soon to get knee surgery. The former UFC champion was scheduled to team up with Rey Mysterio at a WWE event in Mexico City, but their match was scrapped earlier this month, adding fuel to the injury speculation.



However, Velasquez was added back to last night’s WWE Mexico City card, now teaming up with Humberto Carrillo against The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) while Mysterio took on The Fiend in a main event cage match for the Universal Championship. Velasquez and Carrillo, who on paper have a lot of potential as a tag team of opposites, defeated The O.C., giving Velasquez his first WWE win. This was also a wrestling return for Velasquez to Arena Ciudad de México, where he made his lucha libre debut for AAA this summer.

.@cainmma talks about having the opportunity to be a part of #WWEMexicoCity! pic.twitter.com/mRWH8NAJ2h — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2019

Backstage after the match, Velasquez commented on returning to Mexico, saying that “For me, it’s just always a blessing to come here to Mexico whether I’m competing or just doing whatever here” and that both in his UFC career and now wrestling career, “I think the people, the fans here are the best.”