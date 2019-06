YouTube

There’s long been a connection between hip-hop and wrestling, whether it’s R-Truth and Carmella rapping their entrance, Offset rapping about (and with) Ric Flair, or Snoop Dogg performing for his cousin Sasha Banks’ entrance at WrestleMania 32. It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. Wrestlers and rappers both build personas based on exaggerated versions of themselves, with often-outrageous outfits to match, and they pride themselves on poetically putting down their rivals on the mic.