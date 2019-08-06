WWE’s Carmella Explains Her Personal Style And What She Wants Out Of Wrestling

WWE

It’s been almost a year since Carmella lost the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2018, but while she hasn’t really been back in the title scene since, she’s kept busy and never been far from our TVs. A partnership with R-Truth led her to a Mixed Match Challenge win at TLC, and then into the ongoing WWE 24/7 Championship storyline, which has been one of the most entertaining angles (and certainly the funniest) in WWE this year. She also won the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, and has given us the Dance Breaks we needed to break up a year that has sometimes felt like a slog. With Spandex got to sit down with Carmella, aka Leah Van Dale, to talk about working with R-Truth, her unique fashion sense, and what’s to come both inside and outside of the ring.