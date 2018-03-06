Cesaro Thinks WWE Fans Who Throw Beach Balls Should Be Banned For Life

WWE Network

WWE has been waging a silent war against beach balls for a couple of years now. Most recently, the Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt match at Elimination Chamber featured a beach ball being batted around in the crowd. WWE recently announced beach balls would be banned at WrestleMania 34, but the great beach ball war reached its apex at SummerSlam 2017.

The Bar was doing what it does best — wrecking the Monday Night Raw tag team division — when Cesaro saw fans tossing around a beach ball. In the middle of the match, he jumped the barricade, chased down the beach ball and ripped it like it was Hulk Hogan shredding his shirt on the way to the ring.