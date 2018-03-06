Cesaro Thinks WWE Fans Who Throw Beach Balls Should Be Banned For Life

WWE has been waging a silent war against beach balls for a couple of years now. Most recently, the Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt match at Elimination Chamber featured a beach ball being batted around in the crowd. WWE recently announced beach balls would be banned at WrestleMania 34, but the great beach ball war reached its apex at SummerSlam 2017.
The Bar was doing what it does best — wrecking the Monday Night Raw tag team division — when Cesaro saw fans tossing around a beach ball. In the middle of the match, he jumped the barricade, chased down the beach ball and ripped it like it was Hulk Hogan shredding his shirt on the way to the ring.
Maybe put on a show that’s good enough to hold their attention and they won’t be forced to entertain themselves. I haven’t seen any beachballs at NXT.
Probably cause NXT is about an hour and Raw is at the very least 75 minutes of filler. “Forced to entertain themselves” yeah this is the same sort of crowd that chants “ten” “what” and “CM Punk” because they think it makes them clever. Sometimes the show is totally lacking, other times, a superstar can barely begin a promo without the “fans” ruining it for them by taking it over. It does vary by location, though WWE should shoulder most of the blame for bland or blase matches, fans who go out of their way to co-opt or ruin a mic scenario have nobody to blame but themselves if WWE keeps it silent next time they go somewhere.
The beachballs in Dallas after Mania started during a Baron Corbin/Ziggler match when both guys were still over. The same folks that started the balls popped hard for the entrance. (I was in one of the ball heavy sections). It was in no way a response to the product in the ring- it was fans who’d been watching wrestling for 4 straight days and got bored on their own accord.
The RAW tag match featured one of the best tag teams in the world. It came after a very good Rumble won by a smark favorite. There’s no good argument that the beach balls in some way reflected the quality of the product.
Don’t try and justify the actions of shitty fans who help to ruin the experience for other fans, as well as disrepute the people putting their bodies on the line to entertain us.
No, instead with NXT we get crowds who try to put themselves over in other ways. But again, @Art Salmons making a fucking moronic comment is nothing new.
I love how all the same abused cucks constantly whine and complain about the lousy product then do a 180 to defend it. The obvious psychological answer is that these pathetic people hate themselves, and take it out on “those bad fans” who have the temerity to not enjoy McMahon Authority Storyline #73 or 2018 Main Event PPV Kane.
Regardless of what one thinks of the product, the fact of the matter is the wrestlers aren’t responsible for creative’s decisions or the booking. It’s shitty to do something that is so blatantly disrespectful and detracting of the hard work the guys in the ring are doing.
Of course @Art Salmons is alt right. You’re going to die angry and miss everything cool.
It’s one thing to bat around a beachball during Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt. But doing it during a Bar/Shield match is as stupid and obnoxious as you pretending you’re not in the closet.
Go swim in a vat of acid, you alt right scum.
Another day on Uproxx, another pack of Profane Liberals hurling gay slurs and death wishes despite being the party of tolerance and respect. We know the whole thing is a lie, but you could be a little more discreet about it.
“Woe is me, my political ideology which celebrates greed, arrogant classism, further disenfranchisement of certain groups of people, voter suppression, institutional white supremacist ideology, victim blaming, sexism, misinformation and its related propaganda, deregulation of industry that was originally regulated because of immense negligence and exploitative behavior, dog-whistles, secretive hand gestures and symbols, fascist symbols, and mocks anyone for noticing or being aware of any of that because ‘jokes/satire/irony/etc.’ isn’t being tolerated! It’s almost like we’re not the most politically represented and empowered side, because someone on the internet made me feel bad about it! Eh, they’re all cucks! *begins masturbating to cuckold porn*”
@JerichoThat Whoa, there, that’s a lot of text and big words. Who do you think you are? No True Liberal would ever use logic and common sense. This is more your speed: FUCK FUCKING FUCKITY FUCK FUCK DIE IN HELL YOU HITLER FUCK FUCK.
PS: look at how tolerant and superior I am.
PPS: you disagree with my politics so you MUST BE GAY!
Where and when did I ever insinuate you were gay, you trenchant fuck? Sounds like some sad projection.
I love how right wing trash bag human beings always go right for the “jugular” by mocking the use of “big words.” Anti-intellectualism practiced by pseudo-intellectuals is the strangest aspect of people like you.
I’m talking about the poster above you. As a non-idiot, surely you must have noticed.
>Anti-intellectualism practiced by pseudo-intellectuals
You just copy-pasted the entire Daily Kos Woke Activist Bingo sheet and think it’s a cognizant argument! That’s the very definition of pseudo-intellectual. I especially love “secretive hand gestures”. Yeah, we’re big into those and fidget spinners.
Why are you triggered by liberals, Salmons?
Everything that I’ve listed, is what the right wing believes in. Sure, they dress it up in vague, doublespeak: “Personal responsibility” = “disenfranchisement” when the thing you believe people should be personally responsible for is their quality of life despite a systemic attempt at lowering it by slashing funding for public schools, healthcare and programs that help people like Meals on Wheels or Planned Parenthood (as just one example). It’s not even an argument so much as it is a description of your horrific, cancerous political ideology.
And forgive me for taking your direct response to me as only directed to me. I should have taken into account that everyone else hates you, too.
And yes! You are SUPER into secret hand gestures and then chucklefucking all about it, “lol it’s just the “ok” symbol lol,” while doing the same on your private discord channels or 4Chan, “lol I did the white power hand sign and some (((sjw))) noticed lol so triggered lol”
I didn’t have to make anything up, I didn’t have to misrepresent facts and I certainly didn’t have to defend my position because I’m merely stating what your side believes in. So, how can that be the act of a pseudo-intellectual, in contrast to someone (i.e. you) mocking another for using “big words,” despite the fact that none of them were.
You know, I just want to understand, beyond all the horrible things the right wing has accomplished and wants to, where do you, personally, draw the line? At the cusp of attaining an ethnostate? At forced displacement of people for the cause of “soft ethnic cleansing?” Or, is all of that okay, just as long as people you believe don’t deserve to live in good health and comfort, over some inane concept like “they just want free handouts,” or, “they want me to pay for their sex!”, get what’s coming to them?
You’re cruelty, your callous, inhumane beliefs, are nothing short of what’s wrong with this world. And I hope, once the smog clears and silence falls onto the crumbling world around us, that you’ll look deep into yourself and realize, “Fuck, I believed in some pretty shitty fucking shit.” But you won’t. You won’t because you’re proud to stand for greed, bigotry, racism, classism, disenfranchisement and environmental disasters due to anthropogenic climate change.
Fuck the right wing, it has never benefited humanity or progress save for the chosen few.
Normal non-brain-damaged human: “Illegal immigrants should have to obey laws and come here legally.”
Jerichothat: “YOU’RE CREATING A FORCED ETHNOSTATE YEAAARGH!!!”
Yeah, have fun debating yourself and declaring victory champ.
>>And yes! You are SUPER into secret hand gestures and then chucklefucking all about it, “lol it’s just the “ok” symbol lol,” while doing the same on your private discord channels or 4Chan, “lol I did the white power hand sign and some (((sjw))) noticed lol so triggered lol”
I CAN’T FIND MY KEYS!!!! A NAZI MUST HAVE SNUCK INTO THE HOUSE AND STOLE THEM!! IT’S ALL PART OF THE PLAN FOR CREATING A FORCED ETHNOSTATE! THE ENTIRE PLANET IS GOING TO EXPLODE ANY SECOND NOW! I JUST GRADUATED JUNIOR COLLEGE, TAKE MY OPINIONS SERIOUSLY DAD!
Normal, non-brain damaged human being: We should update immigration laws to make it easier for productive members of society who are here illegally to become legal citizens, vetting them in the process, since such a sensible approach would benefit whole communities and the economy, especially since they already pay billions in taxes. Since the issue of illegality is merely one of immigration policy and rectifying that to allow for easier citizenship would effectively make them “legal,” this should work out well.
Right wing trash human beings: DEPORT THEM AND MAKE IT MORE HARDER AND MORE EXPENSIVER TO PREVENT THESE BROWN FUCKS FROM LIVIN’ NEXT TO MAH DAUGHTERSSS!!
Also, your concern over following the law is disingenuous since you’re most likely not even close to being a paragon of respect for the law and the anti-immigration policies you support are now including permanent residents and legal green card holders. That’s moving the goal posts to what constitutes a “legal citizen,” to make it easier for people to accept their displacement. It’s a classic tactic of fascist regimes, and it’s one you celebrate.
You’re a vile piece of shit, you know that?
@JerichoThat Man, that was a solid comment. It’s motherfuckers like you that let me know we aren’t hopeless. Thanks.
@JerichoThat YOU FUCKING MONSTER!! Do you know what you just did? You used the word “illegal” multiple times!!!! All True Liberals know that you must never say the word “illegal” when referring to illegals! Just ask the Chief Propagandists at CNN:
Why ‘illegal immigrant’ is a slur
[www.cnn.com]
YOU USED IT LIKE FOUR TIMES!! You’re exactly like Hitler and I hope you die in the worst possible way. Since you’re evil, it’s perfectly okay for me to wish for your death and call you names. Fuck you so hard, you vile sub-human wretch.
PS: I <3 Tolerance
@BLSW thanks man. Always confront right wing zealots and fascists, whether online or in real life. They should never have a seat at the table.
@Art Salmons Yes, I would like to buy 50 straw men, please and thank you. I see that you have a considerable surplus and I would like some for when I’ve decided to get eviscerated in arguments on the internet.
“Always confront right wing zealots and fascists, whether online or in real life. They should never have a seat at the table.”
-Nazis aren’t allowed to have opinions
-Everyone Liberals don’t like is a Nazi
-OH FUCK WE LOST ANOTHER ELECTION WHY DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING? WHY WON’T YOU DEPLORABLE IDIOTS JUST SHUT UP AND ELECT OUR CRIME QUEEN!?
@Art Salmons Calling you closeted isn’t a gay slur. That’s just the way to describe people who unironically use the term “cuck”. You’re desperately insecure about your sexuality and your masculinity.
Liberal -> English translation: “I’m too stupid to argue with you using facts, so I’ll just say that you’re automatically disqualified because you used a word I don’t like.”
Fuck beach balls. It really is so disrespectful to bat around beach balls while these guys are risking injury to entertain us all. Not every match is going to be a damn five star wrestling clinic. People need to show some respect.
I completely agree, but if WWE gives Cesaro free reign to head out into the crowd and clip all the damned beach balls, more power to them. Anything to get him a bit more internet situations
I’m guessing these are the same turd burglars who thought it would be cool/funny to bring laser pointers to shows…or yell “What?” 15 years after its shelf life
They need to plant two fans at ringside who start playing with a beachball during a Cesaro match over the course of a few weeks.
The first week, Cesaro politely asks them to stop and they do.
The second week, Cesaro again politely asks them to stop and – after a slight pause – they do.
The third week, Cesaro goes over, grabs the beach ball, and pops it.
The final week, Cesaro goes over the rail and beats the heck out of the guys.
It will do more for Cesaro than his Andre the Giant Battle Royale win….Remember when Cesaro won the Andre the Giant Battle Royale?
Ummmm, show of hands……who here would think it was disrespectful if a coordinated group of a-holes launched 20 beachballs all at once during the Reigns-Lesnar match at Mania?
In my heart of hearts, I kind of think that would be magnificent. Any other match though, no beach balls….agreed.
Bringing a beach ball, inflating it, and batting it around is a total dick move. It’s disrespectful, disruptive and has little to do with the perceived “quality” of the show or match, in that it’s premeditated.
On the other hand, Vince will probably punish Cesaro with some stupid “lifeguard” gimmick. Wading pools of pudding, anyone?
I want to see Cesaro show up at other events, sporting or otherwise, where beach balls are being bounced around and ripping them apart.
This sounds like kayfabe anger.
I understand that doing something like that is tempting because when else are you going to be in a crowd that size? But seriously – you paid to watch a wrestling show, not to sit in a large crowd and play with them. If what you are doing is not reflective of what is going on in the ring, then what you are doing is wrong. What? Wrong.
::crowd does it during a Braun Strowman match::
Braun: HEY THAT LOOKS FUN! LUCKILY, I BROUGHT MY OWN
::Braun launches a giant boulder into the crowd and squashes the beach ballers::
There. Problem solved.
If you’re bringing a beach ball to a live event that you paid for, with the express purpose of inflating it and being a total dick, then doesn’t it stand to reason that “being bored and not entertained” is a moot point? You’ve already decided you weren’t going to enjoy the show, regardless of how it plays out live.
So he’s saying fans with beach balls should be Barred?
I’m with him 100%