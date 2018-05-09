Charlotte Flair Will Miss Time To Have Surgery For A Ruptured Implant

WWE Network

Charlotte Flair will reportedly have to have surgery and miss an unknown amount of time due to a ruptured breast implant, per sources and confirmed by PWInsider. They add that it’s believed she’ll have the surgery as soon as WWE’s European tour wraps up. No details yet on how the injury occurred, or how long the former Smackdown Women’s Champion will be on the shelf.

Flair qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Smackdown Live this Tuesday, defeating Peyton Royce. That event is currently set for June 17, so having to finish out a tour and then undergo a surgery like this may cause her to miss the event. Flair had a similar but less scary sounding situation back in March, when minor dental surgery got her pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge semi-finals dangerously close to her marquee championship match-up against Asuka at WrestleMania 34.

WWE has yet to release a statement on the injury, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as it drops. And it goes without saying that we wish Flair a speedy, healthy recovery from the surgery, hopefully with enough time to heal up and still compete at Money in the Bank.