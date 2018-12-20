Most fans agreed that the Triple Threat TLC Match for the Smackdown Women’s Title was the best thing on the TLC PPV, hands down. Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch really tore the house down, going at each other full force until Ronda Rousey appeared to literally tip things in Asuka’s favor. In a recent interview with Fox 26 in Fresno, California (helpfully transcribed by WrestlingInc), Charlotte Flair expressed her own feelings about TLC:
It was exciting. The best part was that the women stole the show again. And actually, before I walked up to the curtain, I was like, “I know we kept saying we wanted the main event, we wanted the main event.” And then when I was walking up to the curtain I was like, “Oh, I hope this lives up to it’s expectation.” But it was amazing.
