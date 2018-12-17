WWE

One of the most highly anticipated matches for WWE TLC 2018 was the triple threat Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka.

Asuka had out of the title picture for months and has finally gotten to show her streak-era badassery again since being added to this storyline, Flair was effectively revamped with her heel turn at Survivor Series, and the blue brand’s Women’s Champion Becky “The Man” Lynch has been the hottest act in the company since SummerSlam and believes she’ll main event WrestleMania 35. Oh, AND this match would be Lynch’s first since the injury that took her off the last PPV.

At TLC, all three women pulled out all the stops and had moments of support from the crowd, though Lynch was unsurprisingly the clear favorite. The leg drop from Lynch on a ladder to Flair and Asuka on the German announce table was a true “Holy shit!” moment.