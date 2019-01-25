Daniel Bryan Is Feuding With Chase Field Over Their Royal Rumble Burger

01.25.19 48 mins ago 2 Comments

YouTube

While Daniel Bryan prepares for a showdown with AJ Styles for the WWE title at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, the champ couldn’t make it through the week without getting into with the host for the big event, Chase Field.

The New Daniel Bryan™ is an Earth-loving bad guy after all, so the stadium was a natural target following the unveiling of their special monstrosity: the Royal Rumble Burger. Chase Field slammed an 18 ounce pork bratwurst patty on a toasted onion roll, added cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, crispy coleslaw, fried onions and BBQ aioli on the burger, then topped it with a few fried mac and cheese wedges for extra measure, because why not?

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Royal Rumble#WWE
TAGSBurgersCHASE FIELDDaniel BryanWWEWWE ROYAL RUMBLEWWE Royal Rumble 2019

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP