YouTube

While Daniel Bryan prepares for a showdown with AJ Styles for the WWE title at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, the champ couldn’t make it through the week without getting into with the host for the big event, Chase Field.

The New Daniel Bryan™ is an Earth-loving bad guy after all, so the stadium was a natural target following the unveiling of their special monstrosity: the Royal Rumble Burger. Chase Field slammed an 18 ounce pork bratwurst patty on a toasted onion roll, added cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, crispy coleslaw, fried onions and BBQ aioli on the burger, then topped it with a few fried mac and cheese wedges for extra measure, because why not?