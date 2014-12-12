Check Out the Amazing Story Of Panther Girl, The Lady Wrestler Who Beat The Champ And Kissed Elvis

Victory Journal is a sports and sports lifestyle magazine, and in Issue 8, Heroes & Villians, , they delve into the incredible story of Ann Casey, better known as Panther Girl. The piece is pretty incredible, with amazing illustrations, so I’m not going to delve into the whole thing, you should read it on your own (And also buy the dang thing), but here are some highlights:

Born in 1938, in Saraland, Alabama, Ann Casey grew up in poverty and physical abuse from her parents.

“One brutally cold winter as a child, she was left outside all night long; another time she was struck with a blunt knife so hard that for the rest of her life, a six-inch scar would appear whenever her face blushed.”

At sixteen, she ran off with a guy, got married (It was later annulled by her dad) and gave birth to a son. Ann worked several jobs to make ends meet, one of which was at the box office of the Fields Brothers wrestling company in Mobile. In 1960, Casey took the Fabulous Moolah her cut and Moolah saw Ann’s potential as a female wrestler. Reluctantly, Casey went to Moolah’s school in South Carolina and was reborn as Panther Girl. A lifetime of farm labor had made Ann strong and fit, and able to leap the top rope, something Moolah had never seen from any other woman. Ann won her debut against Rita Cortez with an Airplane Spin and was eager to get her cut, but quickly found out the reason why Mary Lillian Ellison was called Fabulous Moolah.

“She longed for her first check from Moolah to send toys home, but instead of wages she was shocked to be presented with an invoice. Wrestling training, Bunkhouse rent, Moolah’s meals… The list went on, and totaled nearly $8,000. Moolah explained that all her girls had to pay their way, and that Casey must hit the road with her merry band to earn the money back.”

Moolah sent Panther Girl touring the south, all while taking a third of Ann’s money to cover “expenses”. Seeing as this was the 1960s and 70s, wrestling fans tended to get heated:

“Occasionally, overzealous fans would get carried away and jump in. Casey would send them packing with sore heads and red faces. Once, a woman in Texas battered her with a handbag full of metal horseshoes. Another time in Montgomery, three drunks jumped her in the parking lot—when the cops arrived, Casey had two of them pinned.”

In addition to thrashing local yokels, Casey got to meet big stars during her time as a professional wrestler: