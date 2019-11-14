Intergender wrestling might be the most normalized it has ever been, with matches between men and women common in many independent promotions, supported by some in WWE, and now a part of the Impact World Championship picture. But there are still stigmas surrounding intergender wrestling, with some fans arguing it glorifies domestic violence or it’s too unrealistic.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Til We Make It, Mike Quackenbush (independent wrestler, founder of Chikara and the Wrestle Factory) discussed why some people oppose intergender wrestling, reasons you can bet he’s heard many times, considering that Chikara has been booking performers of different genders in the same matches for years. He also presented counterarguments and the case for why intergender wrestling should not be seen as something whose only value is shock value.