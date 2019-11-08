The title of Impact Wrestling‘s next pay-per-view, “Hard To Kill,” acknowledges a part of the promotion’s identity that’s been created by wrestling fans watch Impact move from channel to channel, through different company names and backstage regimes over the years. Its main event will showcase something Impact has consciously worked to make part of its identity this year: its embrace of intergender wrestling.

Impact announced today at a press conference in New York and via press release that Hard To Kill’s main event will see Tessa Blanchard challenge Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship. Blanchard and Callihan have been feuding on and off since this summer and this will be their third singles match in Impact. In the words of the press release, this match will also be, “the first time in professional wrestling that a woman will challenge a man for the top title live on pay-per-view.”