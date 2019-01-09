All Elite Wrestling

When Chris Jericho appeared at the end of yesterday’s All Elite Wrestling rally, it was exciting without being particularly surprising. There have been rumors that Jericho would sign with All Elite for as long as there have been rumors about All Elite happening, but it was still quite something to see a WWE workhorse like Y2J announce his commitment to the newly formed company.

Speaking to WrestlingInc after the rally, Cody emphasized the importance of Jericho’s presence both at the rally and in AEW:

To have Chris Jericho here today, to give us what we call in the wrestling industry, “the rub,” and for him to — no pun intended — go all in with All Elite Wrestling, I want that to be the news today. So, that meant we held some things back because we want to do this thing slow, we want to do it correct.

It’s also interesting to know that some announcements were held back to keep the focus on Jericho, which raises questions about what else we’ll learn in the weeks to come.