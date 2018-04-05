One of the top storylines heading into WrestleMania 34 on Sunday is John Cena’s persistent calling out of The Undertaker for a match at WWE’s biggest show of the year.
The Dead Man laid down his coat and hat in the middle of the ring after last year’s WrestleMania 33 loss to Roman Reigns, signifying the expected end to his WWE tenure.
‘Taker returned for an odd, rambling promo at Raw 25 and we haven’t seen him on television since. Cena proceeded to call out Undertaker for a match at ‘Mania, Kid Rock was announced as a Hall of Famer, and everything seemed to be falling into place for the American Bad Ass to make his grand return to the stage.
If The Undertaker goes in as the Kid Rock Biker then Kevin Nash totally needs to be listed as Oz.
Hard pass on Kid Rock and biker Taker, but whatever, it’s obviously not geared for people like me.
If Taker shows up as the American Badass Taker, I’ll only accept it if he somehow convinces the world he’s actually the Taker Cena met after the ruthless aggression match. I mean literally. Undertaker from 2002, in that condition, in that health, fighting Cena today. It would come full circle and WWE would love to be like “Taker went OLD SCHOOL to remind Cena just who he is”. Who can’t see Cole shouting that in NOLA?
Chris Jericho is correct. We are 100% getting Undertaker at Mania vs Cena