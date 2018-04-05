YouTube

One of the top storylines heading into WrestleMania 34 on Sunday is John Cena’s persistent calling out of The Undertaker for a match at WWE’s biggest show of the year.

The Dead Man laid down his coat and hat in the middle of the ring after last year’s WrestleMania 33 loss to Roman Reigns, signifying the expected end to his WWE tenure.

‘Taker returned for an odd, rambling promo at Raw 25 and we haven’t seen him on television since. Cena proceeded to call out Undertaker for a match at ‘Mania, Kid Rock was announced as a Hall of Famer, and everything seemed to be falling into place for the American Bad Ass to make his grand return to the stage.