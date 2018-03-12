Kid Rock Is Headed To The WWE Hall Of Fame

#Wrestlemania 34 #Wrestlemania
03.12.18 4 hours ago 16 Comments

WWE Network

As first reported by Billboard, adult rocker Kid Rock will be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame because life is precious, and God, and the Bible.

Via WWE.com:

While his song “New Orleans” is setting the tone for the party atmosphere that WrestleMania is bringing to The Big Easy this year, Kid Rock will be taking his place in WWE history.

His in-your-face style in the studio and on stage has made Kid Rock a big contributor to the soundtrack of the WWE Universe. Several of his songs have been the official themes for WWE pay-per-view events, including “Cocky” and the worldwide hit, “All Summer Long.” Kid Rock’s music has also been entrance music for a select few Superstars. The Undertaker used the 2000 single “American Bad Ass” as he thundered to the ring on his motorcycle, while Kid Rock’s cover of ZZ Top’s hit “Legs” blared through arenas around the world as Stacy Keibler made her way to the squared circle. He’s even brought his incomparable live show to WWE on several occasions, including a May 2000 edition of Monday Night Raw, a stellar performance at the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania, and a show for America’s armed forces during the 2012 edition of WWE’s most patriotic night of the year, Tribute to the Troops.

Kid Rock’s greatest contribution to WWE television will always be his 10-ish minute set at WrestleMania 25 featuring the unforgettable exchange: “I said it’s all good, and it’s all in fun … [points microphone at crowd to dead silence] … WUHKEYAHHH!!!” This’ll all be worth it if he’s inducted by Uncle Kracker, and we get an X-Factor reunion.

He joins this year’s induction class of Bill Goldberg, the Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett and Hillbilly Jim. Rock will reportedly celebrate the induction by painting the town red, and painting a sheriff’s wife white.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Wrestlemania
TAGSKID ROCKWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWE HALL OF FAME

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP