Chris Jericho Believes He Could Make Crowds Love Roman Reigns

#WWE
04.23.18 48 mins ago 4 Comments

WWE

Few conversations about WWE and their talent inspire greater debate than the topic of Roman Reigns and why audiences keep booing him even as WWE keeps pushing him as a top babyface. Since he surprised everyone by losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, the volume of opinions about what should be done have only increased.

The rematch to that WrestleMania main event happens this Friday at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. That show also features Chris Jericho, who’s been taking time off from WWE to tour with his band Fozzy. On his tour bus, he gave an interview to Chris Van Vliet, in which Jericho offers his veteran opinion about the Roman Reigns problem.

He’s like a modern day John Cena. For years, fans just booed Cena because they think it’s the cool thing to do. They’re not paying any attention to what he’s really doing. And that’s what Roman is now. They just see Roman and they start booing because it’s the in thing rather than just shutting up and watching this guy for what he is, which is a great performer. And that’ll come, you know. Obviously, maybe if he turned heel, but if he turned heel, all the people that booed him would start cheering him, you know what I mean? And so I think it’s just a matter of time, staying the course. He needs some good, good heels to work with, heels that want to be heels, or can be heels.

Like a guy like Samoa Joe — I mean, he’s a big, tough ass kicker who’s a great promo. He looks tough. What’s to hate? What’s the heel about Samoa Joe? I’m not saying that in a bad way but dude, I loved Samoa Joe before I ever met him because I just like — that guy, he kicks people’s asses. I like that. It’s like Brock Lesnar — how can you ever cast Brock Lesnar as a heel? He’s a big, giant, ugly guy who beats the hell out of guys and wins all the time. What’s to hate about that?

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCHRIS JERICHOROMAN REIGNSWWE

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 week ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP