Chris Jericho Believes He Could Make Crowds Love Roman Reigns

Few conversations about WWE and their talent inspire greater debate than the topic of Roman Reigns and why audiences keep booing him even as WWE keeps pushing him as a top babyface. Since he surprised everyone by losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, the volume of opinions about what should be done have only increased.
The rematch to that WrestleMania main event happens this Friday at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. That show also features Chris Jericho, who’s been taking time off from WWE to tour with his band Fozzy. On his tour bus, he gave an interview to Chris Van Vliet, in which Jericho offers his veteran opinion about the Roman Reigns problem.
He’s like a modern day John Cena. For years, fans just booed Cena because they think it’s the cool thing to do. They’re not paying any attention to what he’s really doing. And that’s what Roman is now. They just see Roman and they start booing because it’s the in thing rather than just shutting up and watching this guy for what he is, which is a great performer. And that’ll come, you know. Obviously, maybe if he turned heel, but if he turned heel, all the people that booed him would start cheering him, you know what I mean? And so I think it’s just a matter of time, staying the course. He needs some good, good heels to work with, heels that want to be heels, or can be heels.
Like a guy like Samoa Joe — I mean, he’s a big, tough ass kicker who’s a great promo. He looks tough. What’s to hate? What’s the heel about Samoa Joe? I’m not saying that in a bad way but dude, I loved Samoa Joe before I ever met him because I just like — that guy, he kicks people’s asses. I like that. It’s like Brock Lesnar — how can you ever cast Brock Lesnar as a heel? He’s a big, giant, ugly guy who beats the hell out of guys and wins all the time. What’s to hate about that?
Jericho can’t deal with the huge issue hanging over Roman’s head though:
He was chosen and is currently being micromanaged by corporate.
Unless you somehow get Vince, the agents, the writers, and everyone else to take a step back, nothing’s gonna change. Everything Roman does has the stench of someone backstage trying to get him over instead of the dude himself performing. I don’t think all of this is his fault (dude needs to lose the jackoff fist before the Superman Punch though; I get you’re making it look like a shotgun, but no) and his promos aren’t the worst things ever (especially in a world where we get Dolph Ziggler and Natalya promos ad nauseum) but the man feels like a project.
I feel like we all want to like the guy, but every desperate move to get him not booed out of the building makes it impossible.
You mean to tell me that Chris Jericho can get a guy who looks like Roman Reigns, wrestles like Roman Reigns and talks like Roman Reigns over? That would be quite the achievement. Imagine how much work has gone in to making sure Roman Reigns does not get over. It’s insane to think that his lackluster push and the fact that audiences shit on the guy are anything but the sum total of some very careful planning at this point. I don’t know if it’s in service of keeping Lesnar the number one guy for some stupid reason, or if it’s a HHH ego thing or what, but the only reason Reigns isn’t over is because they don’t want Reigns to be over. There’s no other explanation.