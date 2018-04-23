Chris Jericho Believes He Could Make Crowds Love Roman Reigns

WWE

Few conversations about WWE and their talent inspire greater debate than the topic of Roman Reigns and why audiences keep booing him even as WWE keeps pushing him as a top babyface. Since he surprised everyone by losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, the volume of opinions about what should be done have only increased.

The rematch to that WrestleMania main event happens this Friday at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. That show also features Chris Jericho, who’s been taking time off from WWE to tour with his band Fozzy. On his tour bus, he gave an interview to Chris Van Vliet, in which Jericho offers his veteran opinion about the Roman Reigns problem.