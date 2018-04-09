WrestleMania’s Main Event Is Getting A Do-Over In Saudi Arabia

WWE Network

WrestleMania 34’s main event was another divisive one among fans, causing rumors of called audibles, upset dads and verbal altercations. And now they’re doing it again!

WWE broke the news on Monday afternoon that Brock Lesnar will once again defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns, this time in Saudi Arabia at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced today that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has re-signed with WWE. Lesnar’s next appearance is scheduled for the Greatest Royal Rumble event, where he will compete against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Match for the Universal Title at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST. The Greatest Royal Rumble will stream live on the award-winning WWE Network with a tune-in time of 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, with a special, one-hour Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. It will be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East with regional broadcast information forthcoming. Tickets for this historic event will be available on Friday, April 13.

The Greatest Royal Rumble’s shaping up to be one of the most stacked WWE cards in history, from a 50-man Royal Rumble featuring Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan, John Cena vs. Triple H, a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship and more.