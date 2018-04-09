WrestleMania 34’s Main Event Didn’t Go As Fans Expected

04.09.18

For three years, Roman Reigns has waited to get back in the ring with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

After their original showdown at WrestleMania 31, where Lesnar introduced Reigns (and the world) to Suplex City for the very first time, Reigns left broken and beaten. It was Seth Rollins, his former Shield partner, who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to beat both Lesnar and Reigns, winning his first major title.

In the years that followed, Reigns and Lesnar hadn’t battled in a one-on-one match until Sunday night, when the champ held his throne and remained WWE Universal Champion. Everyone in the world assumed Reigns would win this one, as has been the rumored plan for over a year. It didn’t quite turn out that way!

