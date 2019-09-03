Chris Jericho Reportedly Lost His Title Belt While Eating At A Steakhouse

AEW

Chris Jericho may be the inaugural AEW Champion after Saturday’s All Out PPV, but apparently he’s currently without a Title Belt to show for it. As reported by Fightful.com, a Tallahassee police report confirms that Jericho left the belt in a rented limo while eating at a Longhorn Steakhouse. The limo driver returned some luggage to the airport that Jericho had taken by mistake, and when Jericho got back in the limo the belt was gone. The police were contacted, but as of the last anyone has heard, nobody’s found the belt.