Chris Jericho Returned To NJPW In Another Disguise At King Of Pro Wrestling

10.08.18 22 mins ago

NJPW

Along with several huge faction shake-ups, NJPW had yet another dramatic development at King of Pro Wrestling, the return of IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho!

Jericho had been entirely absent from the promotion after he won the IC title from Tetsuya Naito at Dominion back in June. Champions have to defend their titles a minimum of once every six months in NJPW, but that doesn’t mean people, in real life or kayfabe, like it when wrestlers do that! The most vocal critic of Jericho’s Lesnar-esque behavior was L.I.J.’s Evil, who had also looked like he would the Fozzy frontman’s first challenger at Dominion.

NJPW

Evil was scheduled for a much-anticipated singles match against noted Halloween hater Zack Sabre Jr. at King of Pro Wrestling. After ZSJ and hype man Taka Michinoku cut an in-ring promo on the King of Darkness, he entered on a throne carried by masked, robed figures. Just as Evil started to enter the ring, one of these figures started beating him up, and revealed himself to be Y2J.

He was AGAIN in terrible goth makeup, but this time just for fun, I guess! When fighting a goth, etc.

NJPW

Jericho held his belt high and flexed in front of a prone Evil and unimpressed ZSJ.

TAGSCHRIS JERICHOLos Ingobernables de JaponNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWTETSUYA NAITO

