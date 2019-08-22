CM Punk’s Agent Reportedly Tried To Get Him A Job On FS1’s WWE Show

CM Punk is pretty insistent that he doesn’t want to return to wrestling, and he has been for quite a while now. Brief unpublicized “you can’t prove it was me” appearances aside, he really seems to have moved on to acting and less-than-impressive MMA fighting. Of course, most of this conversation has been in the context of whether or not he might show up in AEW. Considering WWE unsuccessfully sued him and Colt Cabana for defamation, it’s hard to imagine he’d ever work with them again. However, this news item just emerged that inserts an interesting wrinkle into that possibility.