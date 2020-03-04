Since departing WWE in 2014, CM Punk has lived out a lot of his dreams: He fought in the UFC, he created comic books, he even got to star on an MTV reality show. (Well, maybe that last one wasn’t a dream of his, but still.) But the biggest thing Punk has been dipping his toes into is Tinseltown.

Last year, Punk starred in two horror movies, Rabid and Girl On The Third Floor (the latter of which he spoke to us at length about). It appears his film career is in no danger of slowing down, either: As was first announced by Deadline, production has wrapped on Jakob’s Wife, a new horror movie directed by Girl On The Third Floor‘s Travis Stevens and starring horror legend Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator, Body Double). CM Punk is also in the ensemble cast, alongside Weird Science‘s Robert Rusler, The Nun‘s Bonnie Aarons and Fear The Walking Dead‘s Mark Kelly and others. The picture is co-produced by AMP International and Eyevox Entertainment. Deadline describes the movie as follows: