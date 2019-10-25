It’s been nearly six years since Phil “CM Punk” Brooks parted ways with WWE. He’s certainly made the most of his time outside the squared circle, having competed in UFC, written or co-written numerous titles for Marvel, appeared on an MTV reality show, hosted a Netflix game show… Literally, the list goes on and on. While rumors continue to swirl regarding Brooks’ potential return to the ring, he’s clearly focused on pursuing new, unique opportunities that push him in unexpected ways.

Case in point: Girl On The Third Floor, the new horror movie directed by Travis Stevens, in theaters and on VOD October 25. Brooks plays “King” Don Koch, a slimy corporate type who is looking to rehab his marriage and rehab an old mansion at the same time, in hopes to distance himself from his former life. Of course, there’s more to the house than it seems — including an unwelcome house guest, Sarah (Sarah Brooks from NBC’s Chicago Med) who Don can’t seem to shake. Don’s pregnant wife, Liz (Trieste Kelly Dunn of Cinemax’s Banshee) tries to keep tabs on his progress via video chats, but she can tell something’s up — and a surprise visit is when all hell breaks loose. It’s a fresh update on the classic haunted house movie idea, and it reminds you time and time again that actions have consequences.

We caught up with Brooks to discuss his debut role as a leading man, how his dog motivated him for certain scenes, and whether or not we’ll ever see him in a rom-com.

Note: This interview features some light-to-moderate spoilers for Girl On The Third Floor, which is out on VOD as of today (October 25), so if you’re worried about that kind of thing, make sure to check out the film first. You’ve been warned!