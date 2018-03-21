Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In addition to his UFC debut, it sounds like CM Punk had another rough shoot-fight experience. The story of Punk’s unsuccessful Restaurant MMA debut come from WCW/TNA backstage man Bill Behrens, who visited Hannibal TV to talk the old days and seemingly wonder publicly why Punk was still trying this fight business thing.

According to Behrens, Teddy Hart took down Punk Mickey Gall-style while a bunch of TNA wrestlers were at dinner. Sabu ran in, possibly pointed to the sky, and broke it up.