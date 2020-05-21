As Americans debate if, when, and how most professional sports should return during the COVID-19 pandemic, pro wrestling never left. WWE has oscillated between live and pre-taped broadcasts, but was declared an “essential business” in Florida before they ever had to shut down completely. All Elite Wrestling temporarily lost their home venue in Florida, taped several shows elsewhere, and went on hiatus, then returned to Florida and resumed live broadcasts from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

AEW has since been testing its wrestlers and other staff for the coronavirus before shows, and on a call with the media today, Cody talked about how the testing process works and what would happen if there was a COVID-19 case within the organization.

Responding to VultureHound, Cody said he gets his temperature checked first in the parking lot outside of Daily’s Place, then again before he can enter the office. When asked about AEW’s plan if someone at a show tests positive for COVID-19, Cody gave more details about the testing protocols. “You have scheduled-out blocks for testing,” he said, and the medical staff “are the very first individuals to be tested.”