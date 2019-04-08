Conor McGregor Teased A Jump To WWE After Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania 35 Win

04.08.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After Conor McGregor’s sudden “Mixed Martial Art” retirement, Stephanie McMahon wasted no time inviting the former UFC champion to the WWE.

“Anybody who has a real big personality. I’d love to have Gronk in the ring. Conor McGregor, huge personality,” McMahon said. “It’s really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability.”

McGregor didn’t do anything to quell the hype on a potential jump to the world of professional wrestling after WrestleMania 35, taking a moment to applaud Becky Lynch’s standing as the organization’s “first Champ Champ” and leaving the door open for a future in WWE.

