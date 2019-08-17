A Crazy New Japan-All Japan Interpromotional Match Featuring Jushin Liger Will Headline A Memorial Show

Jushin Thunder Liger is making the most his remaining time as an active wrestler before he retires at Wrestle Kingdom 14. He’s been taking extra bows after his NJPW matches, is producing the upcoming Super J-Cup, has had a career vs. career feud teased with Minoru Suzuki, wrestled an extremely cool last match in CMLL, and teamed up with his former rival The Great Sasuke against Shinjiro Otani and Tatsuhito Takaiwa in ZERO1 (which you can watch here.) On November 15, Liger will make another stop on his retirement tour at the memorial show for “The Destroyer” Dick Beyer, where he’ll team up with Keiji Mutoh (aka the human alter ego of the Great Muta) and All Japan Triple Crown Champion Kento Miyahara against the team of Sanada, Bushi, and Kai.

