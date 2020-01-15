D-Generation X Will Reunite Again In A Historic Wrestling Venue

The last time WWE put on a show at Madison Square Garden, we got a new United States Champion. The next time WWE goes to MSG, the audience will see Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, a six-man tag with the same teams that competed in Monday’s Fist Fight, and yet another reunion of D-Generation X.



MSG is advertising that on March 22, fans can “see Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac & Road Dogg live as D-Generation X makes their return to Madison Square Garden for the first time in over a decade!” The qualifier “to Madison Square Garden” is very important here because DX reunited as recently as the Raw Reunion last summer. Before that, they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the spring of 2019 and before that, Shawn Michaels and Triple H reunited for an old man fight with Kane and the Undertaker on a government-funded show in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

There has been no shortage of D-Generation X lately, but nostalgia still puts numbers on the board for WWE, so maybe this will move some tickets. In the comments, lets us know if this makes you want to go to his house show and/or please give us your guess for which WWE wrestler in their prime DX will beat up and crotch chop at in MSG.