Dana White Says There’s A ‘Very, Very, Very Good’ Chance Brock Lesnar Returns To The UFC

#Brock Lesnar #MMA #Pro Wrestling #UFC #WWE
02.28.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

With Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract ending after WrestleMania 34 in April, there’s a whole lot of speculation that he may once again jump over to the UFC for a fight or three. And why not? Lesnar last fought for the promotion in July of 2016, and he looked like he had a lot of fun beating the always dangerous Mark Hunt. If it weren’t for a failed USADA test for Clomiphene, Brock may have stuck around in the Octagon instead of returning to the WWE in the first place.

Photos of Brock Lesnar visiting UFC president Dana White in Las Vegas made a lot of people sit up and pay attention, and now White is stirring the pot even more with recent comments on Sirius XM. When asked what the chances were of Brock Lesnar fighting again in the UFC, a happy sounding Dana White said “They’re very, very, very good.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#MMA#Pro Wrestling#UFC#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARMMAPRO WRESTLINGUFCWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP