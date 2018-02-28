Getty Image

With Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract ending after WrestleMania 34 in April, there’s a whole lot of speculation that he may once again jump over to the UFC for a fight or three. And why not? Lesnar last fought for the promotion in July of 2016, and he looked like he had a lot of fun beating the always dangerous Mark Hunt. If it weren’t for a failed USADA test for Clomiphene, Brock may have stuck around in the Octagon instead of returning to the WWE in the first place.

Photos of Brock Lesnar visiting UFC president Dana White in Las Vegas made a lot of people sit up and pay attention, and now White is stirring the pot even more with recent comments on Sirius XM. When asked what the chances were of Brock Lesnar fighting again in the UFC, a happy sounding Dana White said “They’re very, very, very good.”