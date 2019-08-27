Daniel Bryan Commented On The Fires In The Amazon Rainforest

I’m sure that most fans are aware that Daniel Bryan’s environmentalist “Planet’s Champion” gimmick is more than just a gimmick, it’s a projection of Bryan Danielson’s real life priorities. Still, while his steadfast environmentalism has often been a plot point on Total Divas and Total Bellas, working for a company like WWE rarely gives Bryan the chance to really speak up about relevant issues. He did get that chance, however, when a recent interviewer asked him about the wildfires that are currently destroying vast swaths of the Amazon Rainforest.